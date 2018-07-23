Best Celebrity Brows Ever, From Frida Kahlo to Cara Delevingne

  • By
    &

by Delaney George | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 5:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Hollywood Glam, Halloween E!ssentials, Marilyn Monroe

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

What equals the perfect brow?

You know—that one feature we all spend hours in the mirror and at salons attempting to shape and define. It makes us think of simpler times: Did stars of the '70s like Grace Jones only take a matter of seconds to master the thin-brow look? We wonder if the icons of the 1940s spent any time at all beautifying brows back when bushy was better. We can thank Frida Kahlo for that.

We've come a long way from sexy unibrows and drawn-on eye drawers, to say the least. These days, there are more brow styles than we can count.

You can try almost any eye-defining look from bushed and bulky, bleached blonde to even over-tweezed and barely there. One might want to fluff it out like Cara Delevingne, brushing all your bushy-haired glory up to the gods. While some may want to channel their inner Hollywood glam with a dark defined look—resembling Elizabeth Taylor's amazing arches. No matter the style, it's all been tweezed, shaped and done before by a great glamazon of the past.

So grab your brow brush, pencil and a notepad and take a few tips from these brow legends in the gallery below. 

Photos

Most Iconic Eyebrows of All Time

RELATED ARTICLE: 10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face

RELATED ARTICLE: Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Swears by This Brow Gel

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cara Delevingne , Elizabeth Taylor , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Makeup , Beauty
Latest News
Janet Jackson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Audrey Hepburn

Most Iconic Eyebrows of All Time

Jordyn Woods Spills on Kylie Jenner Make-Up Collab

ESC: Jordyn Woods

8 Products That May Be in the Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

Shopping: Hydrating Face Serum

16 Hydrating Face Serums to Cure Your Dull Summer Skin

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti Dishes on Her Dream Wedding Dress and Bachelorette Party Plans

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Playfully Claps Back at Will Smith With a Bikini Pic

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.