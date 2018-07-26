Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari to "Fire" Some of Her Unruly Uncommon James Employees on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Uncommon James is gearing up to open its doors, but as the big day approaches, drama within the store is showing no signs of slowing down.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari vents to her husband Jay Cutler about her stressful staff.

"So, Taylor, in her interview, she basically said that it seems like fun," Kristin tells Jay. "Then I said, 'I'm not here to be hiring everyone's best friend.' I don't need cliques going on. I don't need this drama in my store. So I told her no."

But that's not all, after learning her BFF was denied a job at Uncommon James, an emotional Shannon Ford began questioning her role in the company.

"So Shannon comes into the store, she has tears in her eyes. She was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't work for Uncommon James if this is the stuff you're gonna be saying about me,'" Kristin continues.

Watch

Meet Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 104

E!

"Did she really say that?" a shocked Jay asks. "Yes!" Kristin responds, laughing. "Maybe just fire somebody and get everyone's attention," the former football player suggests.

"I think they're both embarrassed that they thought, 'Oh sure, Taylor can totally get a job here,' and I was like, 'No,'" the entrepreneur ponders.

With the line between boss and friend getting increasingly blurry, Kristin plans to get the team together and nip some of this drama in the bud before the store is in full swing.

"It's really important to me to get rid of all this drama. I feel like I'm losing control of my girls," Kristin confesses to the camera. "I'm hoping that everyone get can get their emotions out, 'cause once the store opens, we don't have time for this."

See Kristin open up to Jay about her emotional employees in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kelly Rowland, Taraji P. Henson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nashville, Charles Esten, Connie Britton

Which Nashville Couple Will Always Have Your Heart?

Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock! Celebrate the Actress by Voting for Her Best Rom-Com Now!

Kardashian Kids

Which Kardashian-Jenner Family Member Will Have a Baby Next?

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas

The Ladies of Total Divas Are Returning to the Ring and You'll Never Guess Who's Back!

Total Bellas 310, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Confides in Brie Bella About the End of Her Relationship: ''We've Had This Amazing Love Story and It's Come to an End''

Emily Ratajkowski

Fashion Police

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.