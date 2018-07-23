Corinne Olympios Responds to Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? Prank

Corinne Olympios is opening up about her segment on Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? series.

The Bachelor alum was featured on Sunday's episode of the Showtime series alongside Cohen's Gio Monaldo character. On the episode, Olympios was tricked into believing she was going to be a spokesperson for Monaldo's charity, even filming a commercial with some controversial dialogue.

"Hopefully people just see that it is a Sacha Baron Cohen prank. He's pranked a bunch of people with big names. It's light, it's funny, it's nothing serious," Olympios told The Daily Beast in an interview, published Friday. "I hope people can see that and they're not going to freak out about me saying certain things, because people that know me know that I'm a really amazing person."

Read

Sarah Palin Fires Back at Sacha Baron Cohen Amid Interview Controversy: "He's a Proven Liar"

Sacha Baron Cohen

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

She continued, "And so, yeah, I just hope that I don't offend anyone, but none of it was serious anyways!"

In a video posted to TMZ Monday, Olympios addressed the episode and the claims she made, saying she "clearly didn't do any of those things I said." She also said she was "visibly confused" and "upset" and "tried to get out of there," during the filming.

She then added, "The things that I was saying were so unbelievable that I didn't even take it serious, like I cured Ebola? Obviously that's not true."

Earlier this month, Sarah Palin fired back at Cohen, claiming she was "duped" into doing an interview with him.

