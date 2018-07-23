Corinne Olympios is opening up about her segment on Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? series.

The Bachelor alum was featured on Sunday's episode of the Showtime series alongside Cohen's Gio Monaldo character. On the episode, Olympios was tricked into believing she was going to be a spokesperson for Monaldo's charity, even filming a commercial with some controversial dialogue.

"Hopefully people just see that it is a Sacha Baron Cohen prank. He's pranked a bunch of people with big names. It's light, it's funny, it's nothing serious," Olympios told The Daily Beast in an interview, published Friday. "I hope people can see that and they're not going to freak out about me saying certain things, because people that know me know that I'm a really amazing person."