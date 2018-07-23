Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 10:28 AM
Getty Images
It's been eight years since One Direction formed, and a few of the boy band members took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the major milestone.
Louis Tomlinson was the first to post a touching tribute.
"#8YearsOfOneDirection Where has the time gone!?" he wrote. "Thank you so much to every single person who's ever supported us. Big love!"
He also teased, "And remember if it's by one direction and it's a banger I probably wrote on it."
Liam Payne also shared a special note.
"#8YearsOfOneDirection what an incredible 8 years it's been with my brothers!" he tweeted. "Thank you to all the fans that are still supporting and following our journeys. Love LP."
In addition, Niall Horan claimed he was "still in shock" over the anniversary, adding "you guys are incredible, thank you."
At the time of this writing, neither Zayn Malik nor Harry Styles had posted about the anniversary. The band's official Twitter account also shared several memorable lyrics.
#8YearsOfOneDirection what an incredible 8 years it’s been with my brothers! Thank you to all the fans that are still supporting and following our journeys. Love LP ❤— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2018
#8YearsOfOneDirection Where has the time gone!? Thank you so much to every single person who’s ever supported us. Big love!— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2018
Getty Images
Fans will recall the group formed in 2010 after each member appeared on The X Factor. Over the years, the band performed a number of hits, including "What Makes You Beautiful," and "Story of My Life." However, in 2015, Malik left the group. The band took an extended hiatus to focus on individual projects shortly afterwards.
The band members have gone on to have successful solo careers. Still, they've raised Directioners' hopes by hinting at reunions. But could the band actually be getting back together? According to the Evening Standard, fans spotted a listing for a "One Direction: On the Road Again" concert on Australia's Ticketmaster website. The post has since been removed.
The news outlet claims the show would be scheduled for December 2020.
Fingers crossed!
Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Two Ladies Deserves to Take Home the Title
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?