Warning: This song contains explicit lyrics.

R. Kelly is addressing allegations of sexual abuse against him in his new song.

On Monday, the 51-year-old rapper dropped a new track on SoundCloud, a 19-minute song called "I Admit." Kelly shared a link to his song on Twitter Monday morning, writing, "Today is the day you've been waiting for."

In the lyrics of the song, Kelly admits to a series of things that he's done in his life. Kelly starts the song by singing, "I admit I done made some mistakes/And I have some imperfect ways."

He later sings, "I admit I f--k with all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies/But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s--t is crazy/You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions/But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion."