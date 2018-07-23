What happens when the cast of Riverdale plays truth or dare? Well, you get season three scoop, a hilarious Mark Consuelos impression and so much more. Come for the scoop, stay for Cole Sprouse's fascination with Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet.

Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camilia Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan swung by E! News' 2018 Comic-Con space for a rousing game of truth or dare.

The video above features Apa's impression of Consuelos, which delighted just about everyone on the couch, including Consuelos, Cott's impression of Sprouse and Ulrich dancing, Consuelos and Petsch yelling things over the balcony and some very interesting season three teases. There's an "epidemic" coming to Riverdale?