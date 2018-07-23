2 Broke Girls' Beth Behrs Marries Michael Gladis

Beth Behrs is married!

The 2 Broke Girls star tied the knot with longtime love Michael Gladis on Saturday at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho. Behrs shared the exciting news on social media Monday, posting a wedding photo with the caption, "I do, we did. Best day of my life."

For the special day, Behrs donned a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress, while Gladis wore a blue Brooks Brothers suit.

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, the couple exchanged personalized vows during the ceremony. After saying "I do," Behrs and Gladis took their first walk as husband and wife while a live rendition of Johnny Cash's song "Jackson" was played.