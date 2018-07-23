2 Broke Girls' Beth Behrs Marries Michael Gladis

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 9:36 AM

Beth Behrs is married!

The 2 Broke Girls star tied the knot with longtime love Michael Gladis on Saturday at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho. Behrs shared the exciting news on social media Monday, posting a wedding photo with the caption, "I do, we did. Best day of my life."

For the special day, Behrs donned a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress, while Gladis wore a blue Brooks Brothers suit.

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, the couple exchanged personalized vows during the ceremony. After saying "I do," Behrs and Gladis took their first walk as husband and wife while a live rendition of Johnny Cash's song "Jackson" was played.

2 Broke Girls' Beth Behrs Celebrates Bridal Shower With Bridesmaid Kat Dennings

The couple got engaged two years ago after Gladis proposed on a rooftop.

"He proposed on our friends Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend's rooftop at sunset with a private jazz band playing my favorite Miles Davis/John Coltrane song overlooking Manhattan!" Behrs told E! News at the time. "It was magical. I was sobbing!"

Back in April, Behrs celebrated her bridal shower with her bridesmaids, including her pal and 2 Broke Girls co-star Kat Dennings.

Congratulations to the couple on their exciting wedding news!

TAGS/ Beth Behrs , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
