Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Couple Moments

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are one of the cutest couples in all of Hollywood...even if they rarely get photographed together.

Beginning in 2016, the now-married couple began sharing photos of one another on social media and we haven't looked back since.

In November 2017, the love birds tied the knot in New Orleans and proved they really are a perfect match.

Every moment these two spend together—beginning with when duo first started dating to their most-recent surprise trip to Venice, Italy—has made us major fans of them as a couple and of their love.

Over the years, the Reddit co-founder has wooed his wife time and time again and as a result fans of the tennis champion have quickly become supporters of the pair and all that they do.