Quaid explained that when he and Ryan first met he was the "big deal." But then as time went on, people would be calling her name in the street. "I have to admit it, I did feel like I disappeared. I didn't think I was that small, but I was," Quaid laughed.

Quaid also talked to Kelly about the couple's son, Jack, who is now 26 and a successful actor himself, starring as Marvel in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013. Since then, Jack has gone on to appear in a number of movies and TV shows. Quaid told Kelly that he and Ryan "didn't encourage or discourage" Jack from becoming an actor, but shared that it was clear from a young age he would be a part of the entertainment world in some aspect.

Quaid also has 10-year-old twins with his third wife, Kimberly.