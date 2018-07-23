Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Boy

Jolie Rae Caussin, Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, Incredibles 2 Premiere

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are expecting a baby boy. 

The One Tree Hill alumna and her husband announced the news via her podcast on Monday.

"It's a boy!" she said on Whine Down With Jana Kramer.

According to Us Weekly, which broke the news, the actress and the football player hosted a gender reveal party in Los Angeles. During the party, the couple cracked open a piñata and found it filled with bright blue confetti—signaling a baby boy was on the way.

While Kramer admitted she was hoping for a girl, she's now ecstatic to be expecting a boy. Her husband is also excited to have a son.

"He wants to raise his little boy [with] respect and kind of do the things that he wishes he would have done," she told Us Weekly. "He's gonna be such a good dad to a boy. It's gonna be challenging because in this day and age for boys, you don't want to be too hard on them, but you still want them to know it's OK to show emotion and to kind of have that mix."

Read

Jana Kramer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Suffering Multiple Miscarriages

It looks like the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Jolie, is also looking forward to assuming her role as a big sister.

"She saw the confetti and stuff, but I don't think it really kicked in until she went to the 3-D ultrasound with us," Kramer told the publication. "Now that my belly popped, she's finally getting it. Like, there's a baby in my belly, and I'm like, ‘It's your brother!' And she's like, ‘Yay!' … I can tell that she is very excited for the boy."

Kramer said she already picked out a name; however, she did not share the moniker.

Kramer announced her pregnancy in June. The happy news comes about six months after the "Dammit" singer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. During her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer, she revealed she's had a total of three miscarriages and two chemical losses. 

"I just think its—we have a greater appreciation for the miracle of having a baby because of what we've been through, what you've been through, with miscarriages," Caussin. "And I think anyone that's been through that definitely can relate."

This isn't the only heartache the proud parents have faced.  In 2016, the two separated after a year of marriage. It was reported that Caussin had been unfaithful to his wife. However, the two reconciled and renewed their vows.

