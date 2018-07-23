It's been three days since director James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and now the film's stars appear to be sharing their reaction to the news.

After Gunn's controversial tweets resurfaced on social media last week, Disney made the decision to part ways with the director. "The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement to E! News on Friday.

After the firing, Gunn also shared a statement with E! News. "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since—not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time," the statement read.