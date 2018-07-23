EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Blake Fears Becca Is in Love With Another Guy

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When it comes to winning Becca's heart, fear is setting in for Blake

In an exclusive sneak peek of Monday night's new episode of The Bachelorette, it's clear one of her three men is worried about what may or may not happen in the Fantasy Suites. 

"I know they don't love her like I do, so that doesn't bother me," Blake says into the camera. "It's more like—does she love them?"

Ah, the age-old Bachelorette question. "Is she falling for them?" he asks in front of the lens. 

Photos

The Bachelorette Season 14: Meet Becca's 28 Men!

BLAKE, Bachelorette, Becca

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As they sit down after their date, Blake gets his worries off his chest and raises these concerns to Becca face to face. 

"I feel stronger for you and more in love with you than I was for my ex and to know how bad it hurts—that heartbreak...how bad this heartbreak could hurt is where the real fear sets in," he tells her in the sneak peek. 

"These last two weeks—it's the first time I've started to think that you possibly feel the way about another guy that you do...," Blake continues, his voice trailing off. 

"You clearly, obviously have really strong connections with other guys and so, I can't really ignore that anymore." 

As it seems, the ball is back in Becca's court now. 

Tune in to The Bachelorette Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC to see how it all unfolds. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Taylor Swift

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Riverdale

Riverdale Season 3 Trailer Shows Archie After "Worst Summer Ever"

The Flash, Season 5

The Flash Season 5 Trailer Features Cicada and a Surprise Visit From Barry's Daughter

Sara Haines

Sara Haines Is Leaving The View

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Is Officially Happening—With a New Twist

Southern Charm Season 5

Relive Southern Charm's Most Shocking Moments On and Off Camera

Bristol Palin Is Already Filming "Teen Mom OG"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.