Jada Pinkett Smithand Will Smithneed their own TV show.

In the midst of their family vacation in Italy, the A-list pair took turns ribbing each other on social media for their millions of fans to watch. To start, Will turned his camera on his wife of more than 20 years with a playful demand.

"Look pretty for my Instagram right now!" he jokingly shouted at Jada. "Look pretty for my IG and get me followers!"

Jada was having none of it as Will then turned the camera to his 17-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, lounging nearby.

"Willow! Willow! Willow! Perform for my followers!" he yelled at Willow, who paid no mind to her dad's request.

"Delete that Instagram," Jada suggested. "It's taking over your life."

"It's perfect. Your hair is perfect. You're on vacation," he responded before clicking the video off.