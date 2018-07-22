This Queer Eye Double Date Will Make Your Heart Flutter

Queer Eye contestants are the gifts that keep on giving.

There was love in the air Saturday night as two of the hit Netflix series' standout couples joined each other for a double date. Season 1 star couple Tom Jackson and Abby Parr met up with Season 2's William Mahnken and Shannan Eller and it was just as adorable as it sounds. The cuisine of choice? Mexican!

This should come as no surprise to fans of the show as they well know Tom's penchant for margaritas and burritos—though it looks like he swapped out his usual dish for an enchilada for their night out. Still, his "Texas margarita" with two orange slices order appears to be holding strong.