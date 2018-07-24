The Princess Diaries 2 Is Coming to Netflix in August 2018

Get ready to see Anne Hathaway as royalty, getting romanced by Chris Pine in his suave glory on Netflix next month.

On August 1, the streaming service is adding the 2004 romantic comedy The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement to its lineup. Anna Hathaway reprises her role as the accident-prone but charming Princess Mia of Genovia, who must marry within a month if she is to assume her role as ruler of Genovia after her grandmother Queen Clarisse (Julie Andrews) steps down from the throne.

Enter the dashing Nicholas Devereaux, played by Pine, who is another heir and a player in a power struggle by his evil uncle, Viscount Mabrey (Indiana Jones and Sliders' John Rhys-Davies).