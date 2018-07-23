Bella Thorne channels a suffering killer whale in a PETA ad for the annual Boycott SeaWorld Day, which is on Tuesday.

In the photo, the 20-year-old actress appears as an orca mermaid, with her tail and wrists chained up. "Break the Chains: Boycott SeaWorld," the ad states.]

The SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment company has long come under fire from animal rights activists and supporters, including celebs, over its alleged mistreatment of captive mammals at its theme parks. The group has denied any wrongdoing. In 2016, SeaWorld announced it would stop breeding killer whales in captivity.

In a PETA video, Thorne says she starred in a SeaWorld commercial when she was a child and even then "knew there wasn't something right."

"If you looked it up, you wouldn't ever want to go to SeaWorld. These beautiful animals are in so much pain," she says. "They're taken away from their community, their homes, their mothers, and they don't have a choice—they're locked in there!"

"F--k SeaWorld!" she says. "I think definitely a way to help would be boycotting SeaWorld, protesting SeaWorld. Don't be afraid to show up with your signs and make your point."