The Biggest Winners of San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Deadpool

Deadpool always wins Comic-Con, whether he's Ryan Reynolds or a creative regular dude in a Deadpool costume (a frequent site at every con). This time, he won with a panel for Deadpool 2, which of course has already been out for months. The panel was technically to promote the DVD release, but honestly do we need an excuse for a Deadpool panel?

Ryan even got kinda deep, revealing that he was freaking out over whether or not to actually do Deadpool after trying to get it made for a decade, until his wife Blake Lively stepped in.

"I'm going, I need an adult diaper right now and I don't know if I want to do that, you know? It's a scary moment to take that leap and go, I'm going to jump back into this incredibly scary place. So for me that was a big moment where my wife Blake jumped in and was like, ‘you've got to do this movie. You've been been trying to make this moment since before I was born. And so go and Godspeed.' And so I did and it was the best decision I ever made in terms of career stuff."