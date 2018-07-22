by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 9:37 AM
Kim Kardashian's wedding guest style: Glittering and somewhat vintage.
On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West attended the wedding of rapper Pusha T, the president of Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music record label, and his longtime partner Virginia Williams in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Kim posted on Instagram videos of her and Kanye getting ready. In a mirror selfie, she is wearing a long sleeve, glittering gold Balmain mini dress and carries a matching Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of an '80s brick cell phone.
"I got the vintage Balmain look for Pusha's wedding in Virginia, with the old school phone purse," she says.
Bag Lady @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
In another video, Kanye appears wearing a black suit with no tie.
"Mr. West is in the building," Kim wrote. "He's so handsome in a suit."
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Instagram/ youngmoney_yawn
Instagram/ youngmoney_yawn
Pusha T and Virginia exchanged vows at the Cavalier Hotel. The bride wore a white floral embroidered V-neck Marchesa gown for the ceremony and later changed into a white Reem Acra gown.
"One is me coming out my box and the other says ‘Virginia,'" she told Brides.
Pharrell Williamsserved as the best man. Other guests included Trey Songz and fellow rapper Young Money Yawn, who posted many videos and pics from the wedding,
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?