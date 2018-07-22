Nothing says romance like robots!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, who dated on and off for a year until they split in 2016, have been spending quality time together again in recent months and reunited again this weekend for a trip with friends to Tokyo.

On Sunday, the group visited the famous Robot Restaurant, a unique "dinner theater" venue complete with performers in robot, monster and other costumes, bright lights, rock music and lasers.

The Weeknd, 28, posted on his Instagram Story a video of Bella smiling and enjoying the show. He also shared a photo Bella, 21, took of himself and two guy friends, Reza Fahim—owner of Los Angeles cocktail bar Tenants of the Trees, and the singer's childhood friend and creative director, La Mar Taylor.