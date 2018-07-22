Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Trip to Europe

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottare the ultimate jet-setting couple.

The 26-year-old rapper performed in Europe this weekend and brought the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul along for the trip. It is unclear if they traveled with their 5-month-old daughter Stormi.

On Saturday, Kylie supported Travis at his show at Lollapalooza Paris 2018. She watched him perform from the side of the stage and posted several concert videos on Snapchat.

Kylie also shared a videos of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night and of a gourmet cheeseburger meal.

On Friday, Kylie supported Travis to his show at the 2018 Super Bock Super Rock music festival in Lisbon, Portugal. The reality star posted a video of herself at the event.