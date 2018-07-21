Millie Bobby Brown Comes Face to Face With New Creatures in Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 4:22 PM

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Demogorgon was just the beginning for Millie Bobby Brown

The 14-year-old actress of Stranger Things fame is gearing up for her silver screen debut and fans got a thrilling first glimpse at what her newest character has in store thanks to a new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Released on Saturday, the preview shows Brown's character, Madison Russell, in the midst of a variety of monsters plaguing the world as they're caught in their own battle. Along with Godzilla, the film also features Japanese monsters Mothra, Rodan, and three-headed King Ghidorah. 

Brown is certainly no stranger to a world in peril—her breakout role as Eleven on the popular Netflix series is faced with supernatural forces taking over their small town of Hawkins, Indiana. The star even gives us Eleven vibes when she is shown screaming and covering her ears

This sequel to the 2014 Godzilla reboot marks Brown's first movie in her successful career. She joins a cast of Hollywood greats, including Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga, who plays her mother, Dr. Emma Russell, in the film, as well as Oscar winner Sally Hawkins and Get Out's Bradley Whitford

Farmiga's character is a scientist working for a beast-hunting organization called Monarch. As director Michael Dougherty previously told Entertainment Weekly, the mother-daughter duo are kidnapped by "a mysterious organization, with their own plans for the creatures."

As a result, Kyle Chandler, who plays her ex-husband, heads out to rescue her along with two Monarch members, played by Ken Watanabe and Hawkins. However, we're not so sure Brown's character needs much rescuing—when she puts her finger out to one of the creatures, let's just say it's not torn to shreds. 

Still, Madison does not sound so happy with her mother when she calls her the monster. 

The monsters will descend onto the big screen in May 2019. 

