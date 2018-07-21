The Demogorgon was just the beginning for Millie Bobby Brown.

The 14-year-old actress of Stranger Things fame is gearing up for her silver screen debut and fans got a thrilling first glimpse at what her newest character has in store thanks to a new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Released on Saturday, the preview shows Brown's character, Madison Russell, in the midst of a variety of monsters plaguing the world as they're caught in their own battle. Along with Godzilla, the film also features Japanese monsters Mothra, Rodan, and three-headed King Ghidorah.

Brown is certainly no stranger to a world in peril—her breakout role as Eleven on the popular Netflix series is faced with supernatural forces taking over their small town of Hawkins, Indiana. The star even gives us Eleven vibes when she is shown screaming and covering her ears