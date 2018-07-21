Lauren Alaina Is Engaged to Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina is getting married!

The 23-year-old, Georgia-born American Idol season 10 runner-up and country singer announced on Saturday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins.

"Being yours forever has a nice 'RING' to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing, with her showcasing her new diamond engagement ring, which appears to be a cushion-cut diamond halo style.

"Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins," Hopkins wrote on his own page, alongside the same photo.