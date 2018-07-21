Offset was released from a Georgia jail on Saturday morning and has returned home to Cardi B and their newborn daughter, Kulture after spending the night behind bars following his arrest on gun charges, while his lawyer says the rapper is innocent.

His wife posted a photo of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, "Home."

Offset, 26, was pulled over on Friday evening while driving in a 2014 Porche 911 Carerra with his bodyguard outside of Atlanta after allegedly making an improper lane change. Police detected an odor of marijuana after approaching the vehicle and after a search, found three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was arrested for alleged possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and the alleged traffic violation, which are both misdemeanors, police records show. Offset was released from Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia just after 10 a.m. after posting a $17,000 bond and has returned home to his wife and child. He is set to appear in court on Sunday.

"Offset is home with his wife and newborn daughter," the rapper's lawyer, Drew Findling, told E! News on Saturday. "His most important focus right now is to be with his wife, children and family."

"Having been educated on this case in the last 24 hours, he did not commit any traffic offenses besides being a young African-American man in a flashy car wearing nice jewelry," the attorney said. "He has a security team that have licenses to possess firearms and he did not physically have any firearms in his possession. We will have to deal with this in court and address these legal issues. I am confident in telling you he is 100 percent innocent."

Cardi gave birth to Kulture, her first child and Offset's fourth, on July 10. She has not commented on her husband's arrest.