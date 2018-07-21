Anthony Anderson Denies Assault Claim as Police Launch Investigation

Anthony Anderson is fighting back against claims that he allegedly assaulted a woman.

The woman, who once catered an event for the actor, says she was attacked by the Black-ish star at a business meeting and later decided to file a claim, partly because of the #MeToo movement, The Blast reported.

A representative from the LAPD Media Relations team confirmed to E! News that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident in which Anderson is listed as a suspect. However, authorities were not able to confirm what type of report was filed against the actor.

A spokesperson for the 47-year-old told E! News in a statement, "It's unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim."