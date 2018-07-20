A Buffy the Vampire Slayer is in the works at 20th Century Fox Television, E! News confirms.

Joss Whedon, who created the original cult classic, is on board to executive produce. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Monica Breen will pen the highly-anticipated revival's script.

In a departure from the original supernatural drama, a black actress (who has yet to be cast) is posed to step into Sarah Michelle Gellar's iconic role. Sources tell THR that the reboot will be set in present day and build upon the mythology of the original TV series.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003. In 2017, most of the original cast reunited to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.