10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 4:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Whether they're at a backyard BBQ, poolside gathering or sweaty dance party, celebrities seemingly never suffer from melted makeup—what gives?

OK, they may have glam squads to help with touch-ups throughout the day, but there are a few products on the market that can offer us the same lasting results. Yes, it is possible to lay out in the sun, like Shay Mitchell and her girl gang, then hit the new nighttime hot spot—without much additional fuss. 

The trick to the summertime party face can be found in lightweight products that offer longwear results. Just reapply a few times throughout the day or opt for buildable pigments.  

Photos

Celebrities on 2018 Summer Vacation

To see all the products that's keep your summer party face happy, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram

Party Ready

Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the night scene, like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski on a trip to Greece, you need makeup that'll last. 

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Becca

Whether it's the sun or nightclub lasers, light should reflect off your glowing, moisturized body just right. 

SHOP: BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Body Oil, $42

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Erborian

Brand new to the market, a primer that will create the perfect base for your makeup and keep oily glands at bay. 

SHOP: Extra Matte Ultra Mattifying Primer, $42

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Maybelline

A budget find and well worth its price in long-wear coverage. 

SHOP: Super Stay Multi-Use Foundation Stick, $11.99

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Kristofer Buckle

Created by the celeb make artist who creates lewks for the likes of Mariah Carey, Blake Lively and Erika Jayne, this loose powder is made for the red carpet and beyond. 

SHOP: Casting Call Finishing Powder, $40

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

L'Oréal

Spray. Go. Never look back. 

SHOP: Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray, $16.99

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Colorscience

Because you should be re-applying SPF every two hours!

SHOP: Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30, $65

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Kat Von D

Launched July 20, this first-ever liquid liner is meant to be applied straight to the waterline, giving you an intense look that'll last. 

SHOP: Lash Liner Liquid Inner Eyeliner, $20

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Dior

You no longer have to worry about fading brows. 

SHOP: Diorshow All-Day Brow Ink, $27

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Pinkie Swear

This mega-watt glow perfect for the day club or wherever the night takes you. 

SHOP: Mirage, $20

ESC: Summer Party Essentials

Urban Decay

You don't need a matte liquid lipstick to get staying powder. This pigment is lightweight, buildable and, best of all, waterproof!

SHOP: Lo-Fi Lip Mousse, $22

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shay Mitchell , Gigi Hadid , Emily Ratajkowski , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
Latest News
Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Comic-Con 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off Weekend With Sexy Bikini Photo: "I'm Really Shy"

Shopping: Waterproof Beach Makeup

13 Waterproof Beauty Products Safe for the Beach

Elle Macpherson, New Beauty, Summer-Fall 2018

Elle Macpherson Shares Her Secrets to Beauty and Wellness—Dry Brushing, Homemade Granola and an Infrared Sauna Included!

ESC: Danica Patrick

Recreate Danica Patrick's ESPY Awards Makeup for Less Than $25

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Beauty Guru Shares Her Pantry Must-Haves

7 Stars Proudly Flaunting Their Freckles

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.