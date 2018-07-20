There's a familiar face poised to join the Real Housewives franchise.

Denise Richards is "in the running" to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming ninth season, a source confirms to E! News.

Our insider says the popular '90s actress is currently "being tested" for the Bravo reality series and "the only new person" in possible talks to join the cast. "They're hoping for a casting similar to Lisa Rinna's," the source explains. "Someone who's already famous with an interesting [and] unusual family life."

Richards, 47, is the proud mom to daughters Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, 7, the two oldest of which she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. In 2011, she adopted her youngest.