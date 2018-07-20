Offset Arrested in Georgia for Alleged Gun Possession

Migos rapper Offset has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia for alleged gun possession, E! News can confirm.

On Friday, the artist, who is currently on probation, was driving a vehicle that was pulled over for having tinted windows, TMZ reported. It was during a search of the car that authorities reportedly found the firearm.

He has since been charged with four crimes: possession of firearm by felon, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, possession of weapon during a crime and an improper lane change.

This offense would be the second time that the 26-year-old has violated his probation for a 2015 drugs and weapons charge. In March 2016, Offset was arrested and spent the night in jail for having a suspended license.