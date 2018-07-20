Offset Arrested in Georgia for Alleged Gun Possession

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 4:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Offset

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Migos rapper Offset has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia for alleged gun possession, E! News can confirm.

On Friday, the artist, who is currently on probation, was driving a vehicle that was pulled over for having tinted windows, TMZ reported. It was during a search of the car that authorities reportedly found the firearm.

He has since been charged with four crimes: possession of firearm by felon, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, possession of weapon during a crime and an improper lane change.

This offense would be the second time that the 26-year-old has violated his probation for a 2015 drugs and weapons charge. In March 2016, Offset was arrested and spent the night in jail for having a suspended license.

Photos

Mug Shot Mania

Just a few weeks ago, the musician and his wife, Cardi B, welcomed their daughterKulture Kiara Cephus, into the world. 

Offset has not commented on the arrest. E! News has reached out to his rep for confirmation. 

TMZ was the first to break the story. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Jail , Arrests , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camilo Cabello, Good Morning America

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Denise Richards

Denise Richards Is ''in the Running'' to Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes

Comic-Con 2018: Sofia Vergara, Milo Ventimiglia and More Stars Document Their Favorite Moments

2018 Comic-Con, Predator, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn

Comic-Con 2018: Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn and More Stars Get Candid in These E! News Photos

Southern Charm Season 5

Relive Southern Charm's Most Shocking Moments On and Off Camera

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off Weekend With Sexy Bikini Photo: "I'm Really Shy"

Kathryn Dennis Addresses Rape Charges Against Thomas Ravenel

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.