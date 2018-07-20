by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 2:54 PM
Kim Kardashian is "really shy."
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star jokingly posted this on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of her lounging by a pool in a white string bikini.
Kim, who has poked fun at herself over her revealing looks, is promoting her new line of KKW Kimoji fragrances and wears the same swimsuit in a photo posted on Thursday, which shows her lying on a pool float while showcasing her butt, with a Kimoji Peach bottle resting on her hip.
The KKW Kimoji Peach, Kimoji Cherry, and Kimoji Vibes fragrances are now on sale for $45 each.
Kim's first KKW beauty line fragrances, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, launched in November. In February, she launched a line of KKW Kimoji Heart fragrances, which she sent both her "lovers" and "haters" as gifts. In April, Kim launched another KKW fragrance, KKW Body, whose bottle was molded in the shape of the reality star's nude body.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!
Elle Macpherson Shares Her Secrets to Beauty and Wellness—Dry Brushing, Homemade Granola and an Infrared Sauna Included!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?