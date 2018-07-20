Taylor Swift Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Cheetah and Lace

Taylor Swift really is the cat's meow!

In a nod to being cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway musical Cats, the pop star hit the streets of New York City on Friday in a purr-fectly appropriate ensemble.

T. Swift exited her apartment wearing a cheetah print mini-skirt, sheer lace top and black and gold accented crop top. She accessorized the outfit with studded heel sandals, a matching cheetah bag, oversized sunnies and a girly side braid. The finishing touch? Her signature "J" necklace, a tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

As for her first foray into acting, it's currently unclear which iconic Cats role Swift will take on. Also starring is James Corden and Jennifer Hudson. The American Idol alum confirmed the news on social media, tweeting, "Well, I guess the CATS out of the bag!"