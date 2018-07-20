Remember all those tattoos Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been sporting lately? Turns out they may mean more than we originally thought.

Fans of the pop star and the Saturday Night Live comedian believe the couple's wedding date is on August 4th of this year, which is numerically spelled 8/4/18. That number also happened to be Pete's late father's badge number when he was a firefighter in New York City.

And not too long ago, the songstress had the digits tattooed in honor of his father, Scott Davidson, who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The fan theory is solid considering the significance of the number to Pete and it would be a great way to remember the late firefighter on the day of their wedding.