Fans Think They've Discovered Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Wedding Date

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, tattoos

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Remember all those tattoos Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been sporting lately? Turns out they may mean more than we originally thought.

Fans of the pop star and the Saturday Night Live comedian believe the couple's wedding date is on August 4th of this year, which is numerically spelled 8/4/18. That number also happened to be Pete's late father's badge number when he was a firefighter in New York City.

And not too long ago, the songstress had the digits tattooed in honor of his father, Scott Davidson, who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The fan theory is solid considering the significance of the number to Pete and it would be a great way to remember the late firefighter on the day of their wedding.

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

BACKGRID

Besides their matching ink, Pete recently shared that he had given Ari the same FDNY pendant that his father wore when he died in the Twin Towers, and which he had worn for the last fifteen years. Davidson told fans, "She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."

If the couple does get married in August, which is less than two weeks away, it would come as no surprise to Arianators considering the pair announced their engagement after being together for just a few weeks.

While we don't know much about the wedding yet, perhaps these super sleuths have cracked the case. And if not, we still can't wait to see the young couple make their way down the aisle.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Weddings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camilo Cabello, Good Morning America

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's BF Younes Trolls Himself on Instagram

Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan Edwards

Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Leave Teen Mom: All the Details

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Machu Picchu

Brooks Laich Takes Julianne Hough on a Surprise Trip to Machu Picchu for Her 30th Birthday

Kristin Cavallari, Daily Pop

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler Is the "Breakout Star" of Very Cavallari

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Wedding Date Fan Theory

Ariana Grande Defends Naming a Song After Pete Davidson

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.