17 Bathing Suits You Can Wear as Bodysuits This Summer

Timur Emek/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 12:37 PM
Summer is swimsuit season—ain't nobody going to argue with you there.
Even though you may already own a few from last year, the urge to buy new, unseen ones is so real. We're with you on that, but fronting the cash for something you're only going to wear for the next few months can be a hard pill to swallow. That's why we think you're going to be a big fan of our next idea: bathing suits that double as bodysuits.
It's actually a super simple concept. When shopping for one pieces, think will this look cute with jeans? Most often the answer is yes, as today's picks are super stylish. Here are a few of current faves.
BUY IT: Fella Danny Swimsuit, $96
BUY IT: Tory Burch Meadow Folly Printed Underwired Swimsuit, $260
BUY IT: Boohoo Contrast Rainbow Stripe Swimsuit, $20
BUY IT: Norma Kamali Marissa Metallic Swimsuit, $145
BUY IT: Lisa Marie Fernandez Elisa Bonded Swimsuit, $150
BUY IT: Karla Colletto Reina Swimsuit, $136
BUY IT: Norma Kamali Mio One-Shoulder Mesh-Paneled Swimsuit, $155
BUY IT: Onia + WeWoreWhat Danielle Belted Striped Swimsuit, $195
BUY IT: Solid & Striped The Vera Off-the-Shoulder Striped Swimsuit, $170
BUY IT: Johanna Ortiz M'O Exclusive La Perla Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit, $475
BUY IT: Boohoo Tall Bethany Elastic Waist Swimsuit, $14
BUY IT: Karla Colletto Swimsuit, $103
BUY IT: Boohoo School Striped High Leg Scoop Swimsuit, $18
BUY IT: Karla Colletto Entwined Lace-Up Swimsuit, $134
BUY IT: Zimmermann Kali Belted Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit, $113
BUY IT: Marysia Palisades Ruffled Swimsuit, $140
BUY IT: Boohoo Plus Bex Lemon Print Scoop Neck Swimsuit, $24
Now that's a purchase we can get behind.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
