Happy birthday J.Lo!

Today Jennifer Lopez turns 49 years old, and what better way to celebrate then to relive her best music video moments over the years?

Since entering the music scene in 1999, Lopez has consistently put out songs and sassy music videos to match that fans have loved.

Her most-recent music video for "Dinero" for example, showed the singer and actress in some of the most outrageously-beautiful and lavish ensembles as she enjoyed the good life with lots of dinero and we're still in awe of everything that took place in this video.

The craziest thing is that this is just one of many videos that Lopez has released that left fans awe-struck, and if we're being honest we'd expect nothing less.

Join us in wishing the Second Act star a happy birthday and vote for her best music video ever below.

Will it be "Dinero," or are you more old-school and love "Jenny from the Block?" No matter what video is your favorite, listening to J.Lo on her birthday is a great life decision!