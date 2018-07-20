Very Cavallari? More like Very Cutler!

Kristin Cavallari stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Friday to dish on her new reality show and it looks like Very Cavallari has an unlikely standout—Kristin's hubby Jay Cutler!

"He's the breakout star!" Kristin joked. "He's comin' for me."

Kristin credited Jay's dry sense of humor for stealing the show, a side of the former football player most people don't to get to see.

"He's had this image, playing football and everything and now it's nice for people to see the real side of Jay. He's very funny," Kristin maintained.

While Jay's gotten quite the positive reaction since the show premiered, he wasn't always so into being on camera, in fact Kristin called it a "challenge" to film with him.