George Clooney is on the mend.

The 57-year-old Oscar winner was photographed back on the set of his new Hulu series, Catch-22, in Italy on Friday, just over a week after his scary scooter accident. Clooney was hospitalized last Tuesday, July 10, when his scooter was hit by a car in Sardinia. Luckily, his injuries were not serious and Clooney was able to be quickly discharged.

"George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine," Clooney's rep later told E! News.

In the new photos of Clooney, he appears all smiles as he walks on the Sutri set of Catch-22.