Christian Bale Loses All the Weight He Gained to Play Dick Cheney

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christian Bale, Before and After

MEGA

When the director yells cut, it may be time to lose the weight.

As soon as Christian Bale signed up to play former Vice President Dick Cheney in the upcoming movie Backseat, the actor knew he was going to gain some weight for the role.

But with shooting officially done, Christian appears to have already lost the weight he had to put on to perfect his character.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the actor was spotted roaming the streets of Italy during a family vacation.

Wearing black shorts, a denim blue button-down and purple sneakers, the proud dad looked like your average guy enjoying some well-deserved time away with his kids and wife.

Photos

Upcoming Movies

So what exactly is the new project that Christian has been working on? Backseat tells the story of President George W. Bush's right hand man. It also explores his policies that had an impact on the world.

"I had never before gone to a doctor or a nutritionist about gaining or losing weight for my roles," Christian told Star2.com. "But eventually that caught up with me. So, finally for Backseat, I decided that maybe somebody knows better than I do; so I went to somebody and they managed to get me up a good 40lbs. It's never healthy to put on that amount of weight in a short amount of time, but I did it in the healthiest manner."

Steve Carell plays Donald Rumsfeld while Amy Adams will play Dick's wife in the film hitting theatres December 21.

Ultimately, this isn't the first time Christian has undergone a physical transformation for a movie role.

When appearing in American Hustle as a 1970's con-artist, the actor packed on some pounds. Later on, he shriveled down 60 points to play Trevor Reznik in The Machinist. And he nailed the superhero jacked look for The Dark Knight trilogy.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christian Bale , Weight Loss , Weight Gain , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Piro, The View

5 Times The View Co-Hosts Found Themselves Feuding With Their Guests

2018 Comic-Con, Aline Brosh McKenna, Rachel Bloom

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom Answers Questions About the Final Season in Song (And Things Take a Turn)

George Clooney

George Clooney Is Back at Work and Walking 1 Week After Scooter Accident

ABBA

Which ABBA Song Is Your Go-To Karaoke Jam?

Roseanne Barr Explodes Over Her Valerie Jarrett Tweet

Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth Embark on Another Couples' Vacation

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.