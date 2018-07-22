EXCLUSIVE!

Something Is Keeping Nikki Bella From Walking Down the Aisle on Total Bellas

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 7:00 PM

Nikki Bella is struggling to say, "I do." 

In this exclusive clip from next Sunday's season finale of Total Bellas, an emotional Nikki can't seem to get herself down the aisle and into the arms of her fiancé John Cena.

"I couldn't be happy at my bachelorette. I couldn't be happy at my engagement party," a tearful Nikki tells sister Brie Bella. "There's something that is making me not feel like I can walk down that aisle right now."

"He lost the woman of his dreams," Brie says, disappointedly.

Will John and Nikki's fairy tale romance have a happy ending? Watch the clip above to find out!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

