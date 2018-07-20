Instagram
Barbra Streisand may have complimented Pierce Brosnan's performance, but her dog was not having it.
The longtime actor is no stranger to the silver screen, but singing is a different story. So, when it came time to hit the notes for 2008's Mamma Mia!, the actor was understandably "terrified," as he put it.
"The only thing that really comforted me was seeing Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård looking equally as terrified on the day that we did the recordings," he joked on The Tonight Show Thursday.
"It's fun to see you sing," Fallon told Brosnan.
"Some people think so. Some people don't think so," he quipped back.
It seems Streisand's dog was in the latter category.
As the actor explained, he is friends with the stage and screen legend and they both live close to each other. As such, when the movie adaptation was ready, they came together for a screening.
"We thought we'd show it to Barbra. She wanted to see it, so we went over to her house and put the movie on. She said, 'Come sit beside me, darling,'" he recalled. "I'm watching the movie thinking, 'What am I doing showing this to Barbra Streisand?'" Streisand is an EGOT winner famous for directing and starring in movie musicals.
"The movie finished and she said, 'That was absolutely wonderful, darling.' I said, 'Thank you so much' and at that point her dog, Sammie, bit my arm." As fans well know, Sammie was Streisand's late beloved dog.
"She said, 'Oh Sammy, are you alright?'" Brosnan recalled. "I said, 'But, Barbra—she just bit me.'"
As Fallon weighed in, "The dog did not like your performance."
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is in theaters now.
