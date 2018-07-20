Zelda Williams Honors Late Dad Robin Williams on His Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 8:58 AM
Zelda Williams is paying tribute to her late father Robin Williams.
The legendary actor passed away four years ago in Aug. 2014 at the age of 63. In the hours leading up to what would've been his 67th birthday on July 21, Robin's daughter is honoring him and telling his fans how they too can honor him this year.
"It's that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them," Zelda wrote in a message on Instagram Thursday. "These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you'll see me a lot less, if at all."
"For all the internet's good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it's very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now," she continued. "It's harder still to be expected to reach back. So while I've got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life's work. Thank you for missing him. I do too."
Zelda's birthday follows just 10 days behind her dad's on July 31.
"If you'd like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He'd have loved that," she wrote. "Otherwise some great orgs he loved include @cafoundation, @dswt and @reevefoundation. Mostly, try to spread some laughter and kindness around. And creatively swear a lot. Everytime you do, somewhere out there in our vast weird universe, he's giggling with you... or giving a particularly fat bumblebee its wings."
"Happy early birthday, Poppo," Zelda concluded her message. "Miss you every day, but especially these ones."
