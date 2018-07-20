Linkin Park Reflects on Chester Bennington's Death One Year Later

Linkin Park paid a special online tribute to frontman Chester Bennington on Friday, the one-year anniversary of his death.

The singer committed suicide at age 41 on July 20, 2017. He is survived by wife Talinda Bennington, their son and twin daughters and his three children from previous relationships.

"To our brother Chester, It has been a year since your passing—a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it still feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light," read a message posted on Linkin Park's Instagram page, on behalf of band members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson, alongside a photo of Chester in concert.

"Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts—our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness," the message continued. "Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express. Love, M, J, D, R, B #MakeChesterProud #320ChangesDirection."