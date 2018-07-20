The category is: The best shows of the summer. And that's a Pose reference, so get ready…

Claws, GLOW and Pose—these are three of the best shows to grace the TV airwaves during the summer of 2018. Each show aired on different platforms—Claws on TNT, GLOW on Netflix and Pose on FX—and have different settings, but they all have this in common: they're entertaining, smart and have diverse ensemble casts led by women.

Claws, starring Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon, Karrueche Tran, Dean Norris, Jack Kesy and Harold Perrineau, leaned in to both the crime drama and the Florida-set wackiness in its second season. The series easily flips between Preston in one of her character's many personas instructing exotic male dancers in a commercial for a pain relief clinic used for mafia money laundering, to a poignant emotional, quiet moment with Nash's character.