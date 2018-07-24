This Is Why Jennifer Lopez Seems to Be Aging in Reverse

Appearing as youthful in your forties as you did in your twenties is impressive. Looking even younger? That's some Benjamin Buttons-style magic.

Ask your standard celebrity how they maintain an ageless appearance and you're likely to get a rote answer about drinking lots of water, using sunscreen and getting plenty of sleep. (All arguably important when it comes to skin care.)

But Jennifer Lopez swears her secret potion boils down to the power of positive thinking. And since she's turning 49 today and looks like that, we're inclined to listen.

Stitched onto a pillow at her estate in L.A. Bel-Air neighborhood are the words, "I am youthful and timeless at every age," a phrase she repeats to herself several times a day. "It sounds like clichéd bulls--t," she recently admitted to Harper's Bazaar, "but it's not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda."