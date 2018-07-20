Roseanne Barr Explodes Over Valerie Jarrett Tweet: "I Thought the Bitch Was White!"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Perhaps it's time to hire a crisis manager.

Roseanne Barr uploaded a YouTube video last night in which she became irate after the interviewer mentioned the tweet in which she compared former White House staffer Valerie Jarrett to an ape—which many people, including Jarrett, perceived as racist. ABC swiftly fired Barr, canceled her eponymous show and announced it will be rebooted as The Connors. Barr, who puffed on a cigarette and rolled her eyes in the interview, was visibly agitated. "I'm trying to talk about Iran!" she said. "I'm trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal!"

"I know," the interviewer said. "You've told me this 300 times."

"That's what my tweet was about!" Barr screamed.

"I know," the interviewer said. "You've explained this literally 300 times."

"I thought the bitch was white!" Barr yelled. "God dammit! I thought the bitch was white! F--k!"

Photos

TV Shows Canceled Following Controversy

Roseanne Barr

YouTube

In the midst of the controversy in May, Barr issued an apology to Jarrett, who is black, saying she "deeply" regretted her Twitter comment. "I am sorry for making a thoughtless joke that does not reflect my values," she said. "I love all people and am very sorry." Acknowledging that her words had "caused hundreds of hardworking people to lose their jobs," she told her fans, "I apologize from the bottom of my heart and hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me." However, Barr went on to retweet messages from supporters who defended her original tweet.

Earlier this month, Barr tweeted she would be doing a "TV interview" to tell her side of the story. Days later, she apparently had a change of heart, tweeting she found the idea "too stressful" and was "distrustful" of the media. Barr promised to film the interview herself and upload it on YouTube, giving fans "the entire explanation of what happened" in the maelstrom. She added that people "keep warning me against making my own content because 'these are dangerous times.' No s--t! An artist can be misinterpreted and be destroyed forever despite a lifetime fighting bigotry. I'd like to speak directly to you, the people, and cut out any middlemen who use for clickbait/ad revenue while seeking to divide rather than unite." She also asked fans to submit questions via e-mail, promising to answer them "next week" on her YouTube channel.

Barr has not announced when—or if—she will upload the full interview on YouTube.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Controversy , Racism , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Klein, Mamma Mia Audition

Relive Chris Klein's Admittedly "Terrible" Mamma Mia! Audition

James Corden, Cats, The Late Late Show

Taylor Swift, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson Cast in Cats Movie

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Linkin Park Reflects on Chester Bennington's Death One Year Later

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who

Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker on Her Casting: "It's 2018, It's the Right Time"

Lebron James, Chloe Kim, Serena Williams

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough

22 Times Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Were Just Like You and Your BFF

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.