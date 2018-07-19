by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 6:45 PM
Here comes the bride!
As the countdown begins to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Hawaiian wedding, the former Bachelor contestants are beginning to cross important things off their to-do list, and that includes finding the perfect bridal gown.
E! News joined the bride-to-be when she embarked on her journey to find the wedding dress she will wear on the big day. And while the pressure is on for Lauren, the groom is not the slightest bit worried. He knows that she will look great in anything she wears, so he wants her to choose "whatever makes her feel beautiful."
Courtesy Griffith Imaging
After telling E! News' Sibley Scoles how excited he is to start their new life in their new home together, Arie was, of course, forced to leave lest he bring bad luck upon the bride and her shopping endeavors.
That's when the fun really began, with the 25-year-old trying on one stylish dress after the other. At the end of the day, Lauren couldn't decide on which gown she loves most, but appearances hardly matter when you're marrying the love of your life.
"Arie and I have always had a different connection than I've ever experienced before… It's just so surreal 'cause I am wearing a wedding dress," the reality star shared while holding back tears.
When the couple says their I-Do's in January, it will unfortunately be a private event, contrary to the rest of their very public relationship. She explained, "The TV element kind of adds a little bit of pressure too, so we don't have to worry about that."
Best of luck to the pair on all their wedding planning!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?