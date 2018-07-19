Bristol Palin Joins Cast of Teen Mom OG

There's a new teen mom in town!

According to multiple outlets, none other than Bristol Palin is set to join the cast of MTV's Teen Mom OG for season 8. The casting announcement comes on the heels of Farrah Abraham's contentious departure from the long-running reality TV series.

Ever since mom Sarah Palin ran for Vice President of the United States in 2008, fans have witnessed Bristol's evolution from a teenager with a newborn baby to a proud mother-of-three. The 27-year-old gave birth to 9-year-old son Tripp Johnston at the age of 17, and has since welcomed 2-year-old daughter Sailor Meyer and 1-year-old daughter Atlee Meyer.

In February, Palin's husband, U.S. Marine veteran Dakota Meyer, filed for divorce after almost two years of marriage.