Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Split

Are Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham getting back together? The couple, who called it quits after just six months of marriage in May, was just photographed at the airport together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

"Colton and Jeff got off a flight together at LAX. They were returning from Vancouver where they celebrated Colton's birthday over the weekend," a source tells E! News of the sighting. "Colton is filming Arrow and Jeff was visiting him. It definitely seemed like they had reunited at least for the weekend."

The insider adds that Haynes and Leatham were walking together through the terminal, but seemed to want to avoid paparazzi attention when they spotted photographers.