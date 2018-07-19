We just came across this news and we are LOVIN' IT.

McDonald's just announced that they'll be offering free French fries every Friday for the rest of 2018! No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. Free Fry Friday is officially a thing through Dec. 30, 2018.

The fast food giant first came up with the admittedly life-changing idea last week when they gave away medium-sized fries in honor of National French Fry Day, which takes place July 13.

But of course, nothing is truly free and all that salty goodness comes with a price.