Best Dressed at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Danica Patrick, Ciara and More

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 3:33 PM

Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Just when you thought sporty style ended with the ESPY Awards, the 2018 Kids' Choice Sports Awards offers even more fashion inspiration. 

The award show, hosted by Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, saw ton of big names, including Chloe Kim, Danica Patrick and more Olympic-status star power—along with some major sartorial swag to match. Believe it or not: Athletes can work a red carpet just as well as a Hollywood starlet. 

Of course, that doesn't mean fashion plates like Ciara didn't shine. Actors, including many of the Nickelodeon variety, donned a red-carpet-worthy look that also exuded sportswear vibes. Case in point: Lilimar Hernandez wore a jumpsuit that looked equally appropriate for a game on the basketball court. 

To see the best dressed celebrities, click though!

Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Best Dressed Celebrities

RELATED: Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

