Just when you thought sporty style ended with the ESPY Awards, the 2018 Kids' Choice Sports Awards offers even more fashion inspiration.

The award show, hosted by Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, saw ton of big names, including Chloe Kim, Danica Patrick and more Olympic-status star power—along with some major sartorial swag to match. Believe it or not: Athletes can work a red carpet just as well as a Hollywood starlet.

Of course, that doesn't mean fashion plates like Ciara didn't shine. Actors, including many of the Nickelodeon variety, donned a red-carpet-worthy look that also exuded sportswear vibes. Case in point: Lilimar Hernandez wore a jumpsuit that looked equally appropriate for a game on the basketball court.